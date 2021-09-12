ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,662
8224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,201,367
3,48024hr
5.51% positivity
Sindh
443,521
Punjab
411,808
Balochistan
32,549
Islamabad
102,347
KPK
167,782
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Every registered person, being a private or public limited company, is required to file annual sales tax returns by September 30, 2021.

The delay in filing or non-filing of the annual return will lead to penalty.

When the matter was discussed with Asif S Kasbati (ICAP Fiscal Laws Committee Member and Pakistan Business Council Core Tax Committee Member), he explained that as per second proviso to Section 26(1) of the Sales Tax Act 1990, the FBR has powers to notify by in the official gazette, and require any person or class of persons to submit such returns as may be prescribed annually in addition to the monthly return or quarterly return.

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Accordingly, the FBR has prescribed Rule 17 and Form STR-10 in ST Rules, whereby, every registered person, being a private or public limited company are required to file annual sales tax returns for the Financial Year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021) for which deadline is September 30, 2021.

The details required for filing the annual sales tax returns are given in Form STR-10.

Kasbati added that in the case of delay in filing the annual returns, (a) up to 10 days, there is a penalty of Rs 200 for each day of default; (b) delay over 10 days or non-filing, there is a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR ICAP Sales Tax Act 1990 file tax returns annual sales tax

Comments

1000 characters

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

CCoE to take up refining policy tomorrow

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from tomorrow

Green line transport system to be operational in November: Asad Umar

Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of regional intelligence chiefs

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Govt to start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 15-18 from Sept 13

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets and deposits show highest YoY growth since 2015

Read more stories