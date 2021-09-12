Prices of essential kitchen items register significant increase

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed significant increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

Talking to Business Recorder wholesalers, retailers, and public at various markets of the twin cities revealed that a significant increase was witnessed in food items.

The survey noted that the prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic, vegetable ghee, eggs, mustard oil, potatoes, powdered milk, and some fruits registered significant increase during the period under review.

However, a slight decline was observed in sugar, banana, and the LPG prices.

The survey noted onions price jumped from Rs290-300 per 5kg to Rs325-330 per 5kg in the wholesale market during the week past as compared to the preceding, while in the retail market it is available at Rs70-80 per kg against Rs65-68 per kg. Tomato price went up from Rs170-180 per 5kg to Rs220-230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60 per kg against Rs50 per kg.

Potato price increased from Rs260 per 5kg to Rs270-280 per 5kg during the week past as compared to the preceding week, which in the retail market was being sold at Rs65 per kg against the previous price of Rs60 per kg.

Prices of various qualities of garlic went up from Rs700-1,300 per 5kg to Rs750-1400 per 5kg in the wholesale market during the week past as compared to the preceding, which in the retail market are being sold at Rs180-300 per kg against Rs170-290 per kg.

Live chicken price went up from Rs7,600 per 40kg to Rs8,300, which in retail is being sold at Rs210 per kg against Rs190 per kg, and chicken meat price jumped from Rs320 per kg to Rs350 per kg during the week past as compared to the preceding week.

The eggs prices went up from Rs4,800 per carton to Rs4,900-5,000 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs180-190 per dozen against Rs170 per dozen the previous week.

Beef with bones price increased from Rs650 per kg to Rs670 per kg, boneless beef from Rs750 per kg to Rs760, and mutton from Rs1,350 per kg to 1,360-1,365 per kg during the week past compared to the preceding week.

Wheat flour price has witnessed a significant increase as ex-mill price of 20kg wheat flour bag has increased by Rs20-40 during the week past as compared to the preceding week.

Ghee and cooking oil prices further increased of Rs10-20 per kg/liter during the week past as compared to the preceding week.

Mangoes prices increased by Rs20-40 per kg, banana prices witnessed a decline of Rs10-15 per dozen, while grapes prices remained stable during the period under review.