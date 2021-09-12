ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 11, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 10-09-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        13,100        180        13,280        13,380      - 100/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           14,039        193        14,232        14,339      - 107/-
===========================================================================

