ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,662
8224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,201,367
3,48024hr
5.51% positivity
Sindh
443,521
Punjab
411,808
Balochistan
32,549
Islamabad
102,347
KPK
167,782
DRCongo leader seeks review of mining deals with China

AFP 12 Sep 2021

KINSHASA: DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has called for a review of mining contracts signed with China in 2008 by his predecessor, saying he wanted to get fairer deals.

The central African nation is seeking what it says is a fairer share of its vast mineral wealth, much of which is plundered by rebel groups, militias and corrupt officials. A statement after a cabinet meeting on Friday said Tshisekedi called for the "technical and financial details of Sino-Congolese contracts" at the next meeting.

"DRCongo is sorely lacking in infrastructure and this hampers its development," a statement following the cabinet meeting said, adding that the contracts signed with China in 2008 were aimed at financing giant infrastructure projects. Former president Joseph Kabila, who held power from 2001 to 2019, negotiated a highly contentious agreement with the Chinese in 2008 - copper and cobalt in exchange for infrastructure for $9 billion.

But the deal was reduced to two thirds of that amount under pressure from the International Monetary Fund, which noted the severe impact it had on the country's finances. To date, about $2.74 billion has been disbursed by the Chinese so far.

During a visit to the mining town of Kolwezi in May, Tshisekedi announced his intention to renegotiate mining contracts, particularly those concluded by his predecessor Joseph Kabila. "It is not normal that those with whom the country has signed exploitation contracts are getting richer while our people remain poor," he said. "It is time for the country to readjust its contracts with the miners in order to seal win-win partnerships."

