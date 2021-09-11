ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,662
8224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,201,367
3,48024hr
5.51% positivity
Sindh
443,521
Punjab
411,808
Balochistan
32,549
Islamabad
102,347
KPK
167,782
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel appeals to Belarus over border 'hybrid attacks'

AFP 11 Sep 2021

WARSAW: German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Belarus to help migrants instead of trying to send them across the border into the European Union, branding these attempts "hybrid attacks".

On a visit to Poland, Merkel addressed the influx of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- via Belarus into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

"The appeal to the Belarusian side is to realise that defenceless people from other regions are being used as subjects of hybrid attacks," Merkel told a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"I think it is completely unacceptable to carry out such hybrid attacks on the backs of individuals," the chancellor said, adding she had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue.

She said the migrants should be assisted by humanitarian organisations and "the Polish side must also be open to this".

The EU suspects Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko is engineering the flow of migrants across the border in retaliation against increasingly stringent EU sanctions on his regime.

Thousands of migrants have either crossed over or attempted to cross in recent months -- an unprecedented number for the region.

Poland has responded by sending 2,000 troops to the frontier, beginning construction of a razor wire border fence and imposing a state of emergency along the border with Belarus.

Critics of Poland's right-wing populist government have accused it of using the issue of migration for electoral support and of failing to provide adequate assistance to the migrants.

Merkel said this would be her last visit to Warsaw as chancellor since she will step down following elections this month.

She will travel to Paris next week for a final working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

European Union Angela Merkel hybrid attacks

Comments

1000 characters

Merkel appeals to Belarus over border 'hybrid attacks'

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

CCoE to take up refining policy tomorrow

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from tomorrow

Green line transport system to be operational in November: Asad Umar

Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of regional intelligence chiefs

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Govt to start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 15-18 from Sept 13

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets and deposits show highest YoY growth since 2015

Read more stories