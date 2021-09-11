ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

COAS urges world’s constructive engagement

APP 11 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by the world community was imperative for enduring peace and stability.

The Army Chief addressed while chairing the 243rd Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at GHQ, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar in a media release.

The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The Forum was apprised on prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along Pak-Afghan Border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

The COAS expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s Borders and Internal Security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

The COAS appreciated Army’s support and role towards the overall evacuation and transit related effort under taken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries. Close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders was essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, the Forum emphasised.

The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan should be thwarted at all costs, the COAS concluded.

The Forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous Freedom Movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence. The COAS appreciated formations for their efforts for conducting Muharram in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa GHQ Kashmiri people IIOJ&K Babar Iftikhar Pak Afghan border Syed Ali Shah Geelani World community

Comments

1000 characters

COAS urges world’s constructive engagement

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Senate panel rejects use of EVMs, i-voting

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

SPI up 1.37pc WoW

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

International passengers: Online currency declaration module developed

Russia will not take part in Afghan govt inauguration

US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary

Read more stories