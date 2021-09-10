Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs.

On Friday, the COAS chaired a meeting of Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters which took a comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the forum was apprised on the prevalent situation in Afghanistan, security along the Pak-Afghan border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

"COAS expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s Borders and Internal Security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region," the ISPR stated.

General Bajwa also appreciated the army's overall evacuation and transit-related efforts in the evacuation of foreign and Afghans from Afghanistan to other countries.

Pakistan Army prepared, will not be caught unaware: DG ISPR

The army chief said that constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by the world is imperative for enduring peace and stability. The forum stressed that close cooperation among all regional stakeholders was important for a prosperous and peaceful region.

The meeting also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue to face India's oppression and violence.