Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (September 10, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 09-09-2021 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 13,200 180 13,380 13,680 - 300/- Equivalent 40 kgs 14,146 193 14,339 14,661 - 322/- ===========================================================================

