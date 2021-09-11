Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (September 10, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 09-09-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 13,200 180 13,380 13,680 - 300/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 14,146 193 14,339 14,661 - 322/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
