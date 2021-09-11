Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 10, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1343% PA 0.6158% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1003% PA 0.6498% PA For 12 months -0.0269% PA 0.8481% PA For 2 Years -0.0269% PA 1.3481% PA For 3 Years -0.0269% PA 1.5981% PA For 4 years -0.0269% PA 1.8481% PA For 5 years -0.0269% PA 1.9731% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1913% PA 0.5588% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA For 12 Months -0.0240% PA 0.8510% PA For 2 Years -0.0240% PA 1.3510% PA For 3 Years -0.0240% PA 1.6010% PA For 4 years -0.0240% PA 1.8510% PA For 5 years -0.0240% PA 1.9760% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA For 12 Months 0.2474% PA 1.1224% PA For 2 Years 0.2474% PA 1.6224% PA For 3 Years 0.2474% PA 1.8724% PA For 4 years 0.2474% PA 2.1224% PA For 5 years 0.2474% PA 2.2474% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1592% PA 0.5908% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1680% PA 0.5820% PA For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA ========================================================

