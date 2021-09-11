ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 11 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 10, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 10.09.2021   VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1343% PA            0.6158% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.1003% PA            0.6498% PA
For 12 months          -0.0269% PA            0.8481% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0269% PA            1.3481% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0269% PA            1.5981% PA
For  4 years           -0.0269% PA            1.8481% PA
For  5 years           -0.0269% PA            1.9731% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 10.09.2021   VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1913% PA            0.5588% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1461% PA            0.6039% PA
For 12 Months          -0.0240% PA            0.8510% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0240% PA            1.3510% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0240% PA            1.6010% PA
For  4 years           -0.0240% PA            1.8510% PA
For  5 years           -0.0240% PA            1.9760% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 10.09.2021   VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3141% PA            1.0641% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2889% PA            1.0389% PA
For 12 Months           0.2474% PA            1.1224% PA
For  2 Years            0.2474% PA            1.6224% PA
For  3 Years            0.2474% PA            1.8724% PA
For  4 years            0.2474% PA            2.1224% PA
For  5 years            0.2474% PA            2.2474% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 10.09.2021   VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1592% PA            0.5908% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1680% PA            0.5820% PA
For 12 Months           0.1880% PA            0.6870% PA
For  2 Years            0.1880% PA            1.1870% PA
For  3 Years            0.1880% PA            1.4370% PA
For  4 Years            0.1880% PA            1.6870% PA
For  5 years            0.1880% PA            1.8120% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

