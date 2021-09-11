Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 10, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1343% PA 0.6158% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.1003% PA 0.6498% PA
For 12 months -0.0269% PA 0.8481% PA
For 2 Years -0.0269% PA 1.3481% PA
For 3 Years -0.0269% PA 1.5981% PA
For 4 years -0.0269% PA 1.8481% PA
For 5 years -0.0269% PA 1.9731% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1913% PA 0.5588% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA
For 12 Months -0.0240% PA 0.8510% PA
For 2 Years -0.0240% PA 1.3510% PA
For 3 Years -0.0240% PA 1.6010% PA
For 4 years -0.0240% PA 1.8510% PA
For 5 years -0.0240% PA 1.9760% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2889% PA 1.0389% PA
For 12 Months 0.2474% PA 1.1224% PA
For 2 Years 0.2474% PA 1.6224% PA
For 3 Years 0.2474% PA 1.8724% PA
For 4 years 0.2474% PA 2.1224% PA
For 5 years 0.2474% PA 2.2474% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 10.09.2021 VALUE 10.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1592% PA 0.5908% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1680% PA 0.5820% PA
For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA
For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA
For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA
For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA
For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
