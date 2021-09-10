ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

  • Closes at 168.02 against the dollar in the inter-bank market
Ali Ahmed 10 Sep 2021

Pakistani rupee registered yet another fall against the US dollar, dropping below the 168 level to inch near its all-time low recorded in August last year.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 168.02 against the dollar in the inter-bank market, registering a decline of Rs0.36 or 0.21%. The PKR hit its lowest value of 168.45 against the greenback on August 26, 2020.

As per Arif Habib Limited, the PKR has lost 6.2% since Jun 2021 and 9.4% against the USD since its recent high recorded on May 14, 2021.

Pakistani rupee posts further gain against US dollar

“Rupee's decline can only be stopped if imports are curtailed, and exports/remittances increase,” Malik Bostan, Chairman Forex Association of Pakistan, told Business Recorder.

Pressure on the rupee has increased due to Pakistan's current account deficit that has widened in recent months due to the high import bill.

The rise in import bill is attributed to a hike in international oil prices in August, import of commodities, raw materials, and machinery. However, some luxury items also seem to be part of the mix.

Bostan said that the government should take strict measures to curb the import of luxury items, especially autos.

He said that the improved situation in Afghanistan would prove beneficial, as it will allow Pakistan access to a multi-billion dollar market.

Tarin describes food inflation as 'major' challenge

The rapid PKR depreciation has raised some eyebrows and the government has expressed concern over increase in imports as well. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday, said that the government is looking whether the increase in import bill is reflecting excessive growth, i.e., unsustainable growth.

THE RUPEE: Fails to sustain recovery

"If the growth is increased from four percent to five or 5.5 percent, it is okay. But we do not want to go to seven percent, which is unsustainable," the finance minister said.

Paksitan Dollar Rupee Exchange rate usd vs pkr Malik Bostan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories