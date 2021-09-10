ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
World

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

  • Dubai is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic
Reuters 10 Sep 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said on Friday residents who had been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization could return as of September 12 from a list of previously suspended countries that includes Pakistan.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost.

Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from Sept. 12 are: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.

