ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

  • Will start issuing tourist visas from August 30
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Aug 2021

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will resume issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers from Pakistan and other countries from August 30.

In a tweet, the UAE embassy in Pakistan said that the decision to issue tourist visas also includes countries from which entry was previously restricted.

People will only be granted a tourist visa if they are fully vaccinated with one of the World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved Covid-19 vaccines, the UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement. Passengers who arrive on a tourist visa must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport.

However, the previous rules for unvaccinated, including exempted categories, remain in place, the statement added.

"This comes as part of the country's strategy to create a balance between public health and the activities of vital sectors, and in support of the national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth," NCEMA said.

Earlier, the UAE had made it mandatory for passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai to take a rapid PCR test before departure.

The rapid PCR test should be conducted within six hours of departure, the UAE authorities had directed.

UAE lifts ban on transit flights from Pakistan, other countries

Following the directions, Pakistan established PCR testing facilities at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta and Sialkot for passengers travelling to the UAE.

On August 5, the UAE had lifted a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan provided that the passengers presented negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

At the time, tourist visas were not being offered.

Coronavirus Pakistan uae VISA travel ban travel red list tourist visa

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

ECP made 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

Appointment, regularization of 17 TDAP officers declared as illegal

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

UN issues urgent appeal to help Afghan farmers

Fed chief signals US economy may be ready for less stimulus by year end

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters