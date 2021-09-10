ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Pakistan

Sherry asks why govt 'hiding' draft PMDA bill

Naveed Butt 10 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has urged the federal government to share the draft of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMDA) bill with the Parliament and the journalists’ organisations.

“All media associations of the country have rejected this dictatorial law as this is just another attempt by the government to silence its critics. Even the European Union (EU) has taken notice of the fact that no official text related to the PMDA has been made available. What exactly is the government trying to hide? This secrecy has made it obvious that the government is going to use this draconian law to muzzle the press,” PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, in a statement, on Thursday.

She said that everyone is aware of the fact that the government is putting curbs on the media to hide their own incompetence. She said that establishment of the Authority has become doubtful and controversial. She said that the journalist organisations have announced protests against the controversial authority.

She said that the PPP would fully support peaceful protests of journalists’ organisations on September 13 outside the Parliament.

She questioned, “How can a law be passed without consulting the parliament? Instead of ensuring the protection and security of journalists, the government is hell bent on infringing their constitutional rights and controlling them. Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for journalists and ‘Tabahi Sarkar’ is trying to create an even more hostile environment for journalists”.

She asked why the draft of bill on authority is still kept secret. What is in the draft law of the authority that the government is trying to hide? Where is the government consulting without a draft law?

She said that the PPP strongly reject this crackdown on the media and press, which is an outright violation of Article 19 and 19A.

PPP vehemently opposes PMDA and will fully support the journalists and their protests against this unconstitutional law,” concluded Rehman.

