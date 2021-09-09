ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

  • Benchmark index gains 228 points after finishing negative for three sessions
BR Web Desk 09 Sep 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 Index broke a three-day losing streak, finishing 228 points higher although amid lower volume on Thursday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a gain of 228.41 points or 0.49% to settle at 46,625.12.

On the market news front, technology company Octopus Digital scored high on the first day of its IPO book-building, where the offer volume (27.35 million shares) was met in the first half hour.

"After the bidding session opened, against issue size of 27.35 million, offers crossed 7.7x times by the end of the first day," said Arif Habib Limited in its post-market comment.

There is another entire day of book-building left. By close on the first day, Octopus Digital received offers of 211,080,012 shares, with the strike price having already reached its upper limit of Rs40.6.

This also contributed to a bullish sentiment in the technology sector with Avanceon Limited, the parent company of Octopus Digital and listed on the exchange, finishing at the upper circuit.

KSE-100 falls another 333 points as selling pressure persists after MSCI decision

On Thursday, sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in the green included technology and communication (53.92 points), fertiliser (45.65 points) and oil and gas exploration (41.86 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 477.87 million on Wednesday to 396.43 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session, however, recorded an increase to Rs16.53 billion from Rs14.69 billion.

Ghani Global Holdings was the volume leader with 56.82 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 41.12 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom at 20.39 million shares.

Shares of 525 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 252 registered an increase, 245 recorded a fall, while 28 remained unchanged.

stocks MSCI PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

Afghanistan situation: Qureshi urges international community to stay magnanimous

Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away in Peshawar

Taliban interim government agrees to let foreigners leave Afghanistan

Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening

Read more stories