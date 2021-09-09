ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar top diplomat in Iran to discuss Afghanistan

AFP 09 Sep 2021

TEHRAN: Qatar's foreign minister met his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Thursday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Qatari diplomat and Iranian media said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held "talks on regional and international issues" with Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, reported Iran's ISNA news agency.

Sheikh Mohammed, who this week met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha, tweeted that he and Iran's foreign minister met "to discuss the developments in Afghanistan".

"The State of Qatar believes in the effectiveness of having a unified vision to ensure a comprehensive solution for Afghanistan," he added.

Qatar is close to the US and hosts Washington's largest military base in the region, but it also enjoys strong ties with Tehran, with which it shares the world's largest gas field.

Iran, worried about the Taliban's return to power, on Monday "strongly" condemned its assault on Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, which had been the last stronghold of resistance.

Iran, the region's dominant Shiite Muslim power, had until now refrained from criticising the Taliban since the Sunni group seized Kabul on August 15.

Qatar has long acted as a mediator on Afghanistan, hosting the Taliban's talks with the United States under former president Donald Trump, and then with the now deposed Afghan government of president Ashraf Ghani.

Iran, which shares a 900 kilometre (550 mile) border with Afghanistan, did not recognise the Taliban during their 1996 to 2001 stint in power.

Already hosting nearly 3.5 million Afghans, and fearing a new refugee influx, Tehran has however sought to reach a rapprochement with the Taliban since their lightning seizure of Kabul amid the US withdrawal last month.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar top diplomat in Iran to discuss Afghanistan

Afghanistan situation: Qureshi urges international community to stay magnanimous

Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away in Peshawar

Taliban interim government agrees to let foreigners leave Afghanistan

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening

Read more stories