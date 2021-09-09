ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

  • The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors to the Air Force Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy - were asked to resign, the White House said
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration."

The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors to the Air Force Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy - were asked to resign, the White House said.

If they did not resign their positions, they were to be terminated at 6 p.m., the White House said.

Those asked to step down include Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor under Donald Trump, and Sean Spicer, a White House spokesperson under the former Republican president.

"I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified to serve on these boards," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in response to a question during a daily briefing.

"The president's qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you're qualified to serve and whether you're aligned with the values of this administration."

"I'm not resigning, but you should," Conway wrote in a letter to Biden posted on Twitter.

Spicer, who serves on the Board of Visitors to the US Naval Academy, said on his Newsmax show on Wednesday he would not step down. "I will not be submitting my resignation, and I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this," Spicer said.

Trump's former budget chief Russ Vought also said he would not quit. "No. It's a three year term," he said on Twitter.

The boards provide advice and recommendations to the US president on matters including those related to morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs and academic methods of the academies, according to a 2020 notice in the Federal Register.

White House Air Force Academy Kellyanne Conway

Comments

1000 characters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

Afghanistan situation: Qureshi urges international community to stay magnanimous

Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away in Peshawar

Taliban interim government agrees to let foreigners leave Afghanistan

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening

Read more stories