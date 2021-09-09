ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Rouble hovers near 73 vs dollar; focus on Friday's rate decision

  • The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 73.18 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 86.54 versus the euro
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble hovered near the 73 mark versus the dollar on Thursday, treading water on the eve of a central bank rate decision and against a backdrop of tepid risk appetite.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 73.18 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 86.54 versus the euro.

The rouble pared losses to recover from a more than one-week low on Wednesday following a successful government bond auction by the finance ministry. It could test 73 to the dollar on Thursday, said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

Support may also come from Russia's central bank if it raises rates on Friday, for the fifth time this year, in an effort to rein in consumer inflation.

Annual inflation accelerated further in August towards levels last hit in 2016, data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll on Monday suggested the bank would hike by 50 basis points to 7%, though many analysts predicted a 25-basis-point increase.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $72.45 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,716.9 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% lower at 3,986.2 points.

Russian rouble

