China reports 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 8 vs 19 a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 8, up from 19 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday.

None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 9 on Sept. 8, all of which were imported from abroad, the commission said. That compared with 11 the day before.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China are at 95,111, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.