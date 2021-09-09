ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Evergrande bonds fall sharply on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended

  • Shenzhen-traded January 2023 bond were halted from trading temporarily in the morning, after falling more than 20% in early trade, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a statement
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG: Indebted China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds were under fresh pressure on Thursday after media reports that the company would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month and also all payments to its wealth management products.

Investors are factoring in an increasing likelihood of a default. Regulators have warned that Evergrande's 1.97 trillion yuan ($304.7 billion) of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

Shenzhen-traded January 2023 bond were halted from trading temporarily in the morning, after falling more than 20% in early trade, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a statement.

China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices slump

Dollar bonds due November 2024 dropped 0.8 cents to trade at 23.558, while the Hong Kong-listed stock dropped over 10% to HK$3.32, the lowest since July 8, 2015.

Financial information provider REDD reported on Wednesday Evergrande informed two banks it will suspend the interest payment due Sept 21, pending further instruction about an extension plan.

Evergrande has also delayed payments to several trust firms, REDD said, and it might suspend all payment on its wealth management products starting Wednesday.

Evergrande declined to comment on the report.

The bond selloffs also followed a series of downgrades by rating agencies including Fitch, Moody's and China Chengxin International (CCXI) in recent days.

Fitch Ratings cut the ratings of Evergrande and two of its subsidiaries to "CC" on Wednesday, adding a default appears probable, due to tight liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to address delayed payments to suppliers and contractors, and limited progress on asset disposals.

Evergrande bonds

Comments

1000 characters

China Evergrande bonds fall sharply on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended

Afghanistan situation: Qureshi urges international community to stay magnanimous

Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away in Peshawar

Taliban interim government agrees to let foreigners leave Afghanistan

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening

Read more stories