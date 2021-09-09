ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

MSCI decision takes its toll on PSX: BRIndex100 extends losses

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

KARACHI: MSCI decision to downgrade Pakistan from Emerging Market Index to Frontier Market Index invited selling and despite positive opening, Pakistan Stock Exchange closed in deep red Wednesday.

BRIndex100 lost 27.5 points or 0.55 percent to close at 5,015.73 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,066.82 points and an intraday low of 5,008.75 points. Volumes stood at 417.072 million shares.

BRIndex30 however managed to close in positive at 24,624.02 points, up 26.30 points or 0.11 percent with a turnover of 226.303 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 333.25 points or 0.71 percent and closed at 46,396.71 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 477.865 million shares as compared to 423.757 million shares traded on Tuesday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.630 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 59 billion to Rs 8.159 trillion. Out of total 524 active scrips, 344 closed in negative and 160 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Corp was the volume leader with 39.045 million shares and gained Rs 0.24 to close at Rs 25.52 followed by Telecard Limited that increased by Rs 1.54 to close at Rs 23.11 with 37.429 million shares. Nestle Pakistan and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 90.75 and Rs 81.39 respectively to close at Rs 6164.50 and Rs 1166.71 while Rafhan Maize and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 280.00 and Rs 40.00 respectively to close at Rs 11000.00 and Rs 1050.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 51.09 points or 0.55 percent to close at 9,192.08 points with total turnover of 3.337 million shares.

BR Cement Index plunged by 183.81 points or 2.76 percent to close at 6,481.21 points with 14.196 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 30.75 points or 0.33 percent to close at 9,290.02 points with 20.771 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 57.02 points or 1.01 percent to close at 5,563.71 points with 26.139 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 43.24 points or 1.12 percent to close at 3,828.37 points with 10.154 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 34.71 points or 0.7 percent to close at 5,016.62 points with 128.582 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index witnessed a volatile session making a high and low of 46,875 points and 46,310 points, respectively. Major contribution to traded volume of 478 million shares was from TPL (up 0.9 percent), TELE (up 7.1 percent), PIAA (down 2.6 percent), GGL (up 7.5 percent) and PTC (down 0.7 percent).

Significant selling pressure was seen in the market due to reclassification of MSCI Index to Frontier Market (FM) from Emerging Market (EM).

Cement sector continued slipping due to pressure from rising coal prices where KOHC (down 5.3 percent), LUCK (down 3.9 percent), THCCL (down 4.7 percent), FLYNG (down 3.5 percent) and PIOC (down 3.0 percent) closed in the red zone.

Moreover PPL (down 1.1 percent) and OGDC (down 2.7 percent) from the E&P sector closed lower, where crude oil prices fell in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange MSCI PSX KSE100 foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 Rafhan Maize Sapphire Textile TPL Corp

Comments

Comments are closed.

MSCI decision takes its toll on PSX: BRIndex100 extends losses

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories