Elections on 22nd: APCAA unveils list of candidates

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Alliance Tuesday announced the list of candidates for the annual elections to be held on September 22, 2021.

For the purpose, the meeting was held at the office of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting, President APCAA Muhammad Arshad Jamal said that the association believed in progressive approach instead of doing dirty politics hence they were contesting elections with a slogan ‘one agent; one community’.

Talking about the manifesto of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Alliance, he said that they would address custom agents licensing issue and would work to define the role of the customs agents in the clearance process.

He was of the view that online system and digital documentation would help obliterating wrongdoers and strengthen the customs agent fraternity.

Hussain Ravjani, a candidate of corporate class, South zone said that the association would not only focus on TIR and other new system but would also introduce pool income concept to assist the small clearing agents in their survival.

He said that dignity of the clearing agents was on priority and All Pakistan Customs Agents Alliance would make all out efforts in this regard. Qamar Alam, former president APCAA urged the members to get rid of all so-called leaders, who had vested interest and pick the right candidates in this elections. Meanwhile, All Pakistan Customs Agents Alliance has kicked off its campaign for the annual APCAA elections to be held on September 22, 2021 in Karachi and Lahore.

Later, a list of candidates for the elections has been announced – Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Hussain Ravjani and Qamar Alam for corporate class South zone while Muhammad Anees, Nadeem Iqbal, Rab Nawaz Shahid, Saqib Sultan and Usama Sindhu for corporate class North zone. Similarly, Haris Saleem Vohra, Muhammad Mubashir Hussain, Muhammad Rauf and Muhammad Nadeemullah for associate class South zone while Agha Iftikhar, Asif Siddique, Faisal Akhlaq, Muhammad Sohail Rana and Raja Akhtar for associate class North zone.

