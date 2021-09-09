ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Punjab CM underscores need for speedy completion of health projects

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, to review progress on health department schemes issued directions for speedy completion of ongoing projects.

“Three new trauma centres and the emergency block will be started in Lahore while a 200-bed new emergency block will be erected in the services hospital along with an improvement in medical and building facilities,” the CM said.

The meeting also dilated on the provision of “Sehat Insaf Cards” to the whole of the population in Punjab.

The CM directed to submit the hospital’s emergency block and building structure plans within seven days along with the master plan of doctors and paramedics residences. He disclosed that another 300-bedded trauma centre and the emergency block will be built over 56 Kanal land in front of Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, a 1000-bed hospital will also be built at Ferozpur Road over 123 Kanal with a separate block of 200 beds for thalassemia patients. A 300-bed trauma centre and the emergency block will be constructed in the hospital; the CM told and directed to timely dispose of allied matters. State-of-the-art facilities will be provided in new emergency blocks and trauma centres to meet the growing needs of the provincial metropolis, he stated.

The CM directed to expedite work on mother and child hospitals being constructed in far-flung areas to attend to the patients’ medical needs. The mother and child hospitals should be completed according to their timeframe, he continued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar CM Punjab health projects health department schemes

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab CM underscores need for speedy completion of health projects

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories