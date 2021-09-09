Punjab CM underscores need for speedy completion of health projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, to review progress on health department schemes issued directions for speedy completion of ongoing projects.

“Three new trauma centres and the emergency block will be started in Lahore while a 200-bed new emergency block will be erected in the services hospital along with an improvement in medical and building facilities,” the CM said.

The meeting also dilated on the provision of “Sehat Insaf Cards” to the whole of the population in Punjab.

The CM directed to submit the hospital’s emergency block and building structure plans within seven days along with the master plan of doctors and paramedics residences. He disclosed that another 300-bedded trauma centre and the emergency block will be built over 56 Kanal land in front of Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, a 1000-bed hospital will also be built at Ferozpur Road over 123 Kanal with a separate block of 200 beds for thalassemia patients. A 300-bed trauma centre and the emergency block will be constructed in the hospital; the CM told and directed to timely dispose of allied matters. State-of-the-art facilities will be provided in new emergency blocks and trauma centres to meet the growing needs of the provincial metropolis, he stated.

The CM directed to expedite work on mother and child hospitals being constructed in far-flung areas to attend to the patients’ medical needs. The mother and child hospitals should be completed according to their timeframe, he continued.

