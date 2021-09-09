Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
09 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 167.6113
Pound Sterling 231.5382
Euro 198.8708
Japanese Yen 1.5240
===========================
