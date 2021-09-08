Hot Mango Chutney Sauce: Meesha Shafi shares poster of new song

The versatile actor and singer Meesha Shafi recently dropped the poster for her upcoming song 'Hot Mango Chutney Sauce' on Instagram.

The singer posted the picture of a funky poster and captioned it, "HOT MANGO CHUTNEY SAUCE ‘ye koi aam chutney nahin’." The poster features trippy truck art and popping colours which immediately caught our attention.

Meesha also shared the date for the release of new single, which is September 10 and asked her fans to "mark the date!"

The new song is a collaboration of Shafi with many known artists and creative minds of the industry. In the caption of her post she tagged Abdullah Siddiqui, Eman Suleman, Zara Peerzada and others.

Musician Abdullah Siddiqui shared on his story that he produced the song. Models Eman Suleman and Zara Peerzada posted teasers, featuring ASMR of them cutting and grinding hot chillies on their social media.

The poster for the new song is designed by the Daft Draft and the song also includes Swineryy, Baemisaal and Rubab Ali.