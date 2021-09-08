Cantonment Boards' polls: PML-N leader alleges pre-poll rigging

LAHORE: Raising allegations of pre-poll rigging on the PTI leadership in the elections of Cantonment boards scheduled to be held on September 12, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Tuesday that the party is active and will respond to every illegal move.

Talking to media on Tuesday, the PML-N leader alleged that the PTI leaders were using all official resources in Cantonment boards, which included development works, distribution of funds, construction of roads etc. He alleged that the PML-N activists are harassed and subjected to torture while the local police are supporting the ruling party.

The former minister said that Cantonment board's elections were scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021 but the results would be announced on September 17. In this connection, the PMLN has already submitted a written objection before the Election Commission and demanded that the elections results should be announced on the night of September 12.

Saad also alleged that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar on the directions of PM Imran Khan is trying to influence the polls. He alleged that the independent candidates were being pressurized. "We have proofs showing government machinery and resources were being used by the PTI candidates", he added.

Saad alleged the election rules were being ignored and the government was just doing development work to show off in the election and to manipulate voters. He further said during the last three years the government did nothing and now it suddenly started development ahead of elections. To a query, he asked the PTI government to abstain from stealing these elections, otherwise ready to face wrath of the people.

