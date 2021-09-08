ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Cantonment Boards' polls: PML-N leader alleges pre-poll rigging

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Raising allegations of pre-poll rigging on the PTI leadership in the elections of Cantonment boards scheduled to be held on September 12, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Tuesday that the party is active and will respond to every illegal move.

Talking to media on Tuesday, the PML-N leader alleged that the PTI leaders were using all official resources in Cantonment boards, which included development works, distribution of funds, construction of roads etc. He alleged that the PML-N activists are harassed and subjected to torture while the local police are supporting the ruling party.

The former minister said that Cantonment board's elections were scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021 but the results would be announced on September 17. In this connection, the PMLN has already submitted a written objection before the Election Commission and demanded that the elections results should be announced on the night of September 12.

Saad also alleged that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar on the directions of PM Imran Khan is trying to influence the polls. He alleged that the independent candidates were being pressurized. "We have proofs showing government machinery and resources were being used by the PTI candidates", he added.

Saad alleged the election rules were being ignored and the government was just doing development work to show off in the election and to manipulate voters. He further said during the last three years the government did nothing and now it suddenly started development ahead of elections. To a query, he asked the PTI government to abstain from stealing these elections, otherwise ready to face wrath of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Imran Khan PMLN Khawaja Saad Rafique Cantonment Board elections PTI leaders

