ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Over 500 FC men to guard ‘Khatme Nabuwwat Conference’

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

LAHORE: More than 500 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, including three Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), 12 Station House Officers (SHOs) and 45 upper subordinates of the Punjab police have been deputed around Minar-e-Pakistan for the security of “Khatme Nabuwwat Conference”.

This was disclosed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi while briefing Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who visited the Minar-e-Pakistan and other adjoining areas to review security measures being taken for the safety of participants of the conference.

The SSP said that teams of different police stations, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) have been directed to continuously patrol around the premises of conference’s site and its adjacent areas. He said that snipers have been deputed on rooftops to keep a vigilant eye on all the movements of vehicles and persons around to ensure safety and security.

“Search and sweep operations are also been conducted on regular basis in the city, particularly in specific areas to check and arrest criminals as well as anti-peace elements prior to the conference,” he added.

The CCPO checked the deployment of police officers at Minar-e-Pakistan as well as personnel of police stations, Dolphin Squad and PRU. He directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to devise a comprehensive traffic plan for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during the conference.

Later, the CCPO also held a meeting to review security plan for the upcoming cantonment board elections. Speaking on the occasion, Dogar ordered the field officer to ensure a three-tier security for 121 polling stations in the Lahore Cantonment and 234 others in the Walton Board.

He further directed to strictly implement the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that banned the use of loudspeakers in the campaign processions. The security officials should be deployed outside the polling stations and voters should be frisked thoroughly before their entry, he said, adding that CCTV cameras should also be installed outside the polling stations for monitoring of the voting process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FC personnel CCPO City Traffic Police Khatme Nabuwwat Conference PRU Dolphin Squad

