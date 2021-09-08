Over 500 FC men to guard ‘Khatme Nabuwwat Conference’

LAHORE: More than 500 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, including three Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), 12 Station House Officers (SHOs) and 45 upper subordinates of the Punjab police have been deputed around Minar-e-Pakistan for the security of “Khatme Nabuwwat Conference”.

This was disclosed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi while briefing Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who visited the Minar-e-Pakistan and other adjoining areas to review security measures being taken for the safety of participants of the conference.

The SSP said that teams of different police stations, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) have been directed to continuously patrol around the premises of conference’s site and its adjacent areas. He said that snipers have been deputed on rooftops to keep a vigilant eye on all the movements of vehicles and persons around to ensure safety and security.

“Search and sweep operations are also been conducted on regular basis in the city, particularly in specific areas to check and arrest criminals as well as anti-peace elements prior to the conference,” he added.

The CCPO checked the deployment of police officers at Minar-e-Pakistan as well as personnel of police stations, Dolphin Squad and PRU. He directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to devise a comprehensive traffic plan for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during the conference.

Later, the CCPO also held a meeting to review security plan for the upcoming cantonment board elections. Speaking on the occasion, Dogar ordered the field officer to ensure a three-tier security for 121 polling stations in the Lahore Cantonment and 234 others in the Walton Board.

He further directed to strictly implement the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that banned the use of loudspeakers in the campaign processions. The security officials should be deployed outside the polling stations and voters should be frisked thoroughly before their entry, he said, adding that CCTV cameras should also be installed outside the polling stations for monitoring of the voting process.

