KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 3/9/2021 9/9/2021 30% (i) 1/9/2021 IGI Holdings Limited 7/9/2021 13-09-2021 20% (i) 3/9/2021 EFU Life Assurance Limited 8/9/2021 14-09-2021 15% (ii) 6/9/2021 EFU General Insurance Limited 9/9/2021 15-09-2021 15% (ii) 7/9/2021 Hallmark Company Limited * 9/9/2021 15-09-2021 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 9/9/2021 15-09-2021 1510% (ii) 7/9/2021 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 10/9/2021 16-09-2021 15% (i) 8/9/2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited-Prefrence Shares 10/9/2021 16-09-2021 2.7% (ii) 8/9/2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 10/9/2021 16-09-2021 70% (ii) 8/9/2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited 10/9/2021 17-09-2021 Abbott Laboratories Limited 10/9/2021 17-09-2021 200% (i) 8/9/2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Limited 10/9/2021 17-09-2021 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd # 11/9/2021 17-09-2021 17-09-2021 Meezan Bank Limited 13-09-2021 17-09-2021 15%(ii),15% B 9/9/2021 Service Fabrics Limited # 11/9/2021 18-09-2021 18-09-2021 Habib Bank Limited 12/9/2021 18-09-2021 17.50% (ii) 9/9/2021 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Limited 10/9/2021 19-09-2021 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited 13-09-2021 19-09-2021 12.5% (i) 9/9/2021 MCB Bank Limited 13-09-2021 20-09-2021 50% (ii) 9/9/2021 Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 40% (ii) 10/9/2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 1500% (ii) 10/9/2021 Bank Alfalah Limited 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 20% (i) 13-09-2021 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 240%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 21-09-2021 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 20% (i) 13-09-2021 Next Capital Limited 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Faysal Bank Limited 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 5% (i) 13-09-2021 Attock Refinery Limited 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 300% (F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Attock Petroleum Limited 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 245% (F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15% (F), 15% B 15-09-2021 23-09-2021 Pakistan Cables Limited 17-09-2021 24-09-2021 80% (F) 15-09-2021 24-09-2021 Kohinoor Energy Limited 18-09-2021 24-09-2021 52.5% (i) 16-09-2021 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Limited 11/9/2021 25-09-2021 Arif Habib Limited 18-09-2021 25-09-2021 100% (F),10%B 16-09-2021 25-09-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-09-2021 26-09-2021 Lucky Cement Limited 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Gadoon Textile Mills Limited 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120% (F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(i) 20-09-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26% (ii) 20-09-2021 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021 Atlas Battery Limited 15-09-2021 29-09-2021 40% (F), 15%B 13-09-2021 29-09-2021 International Steels Limited 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 70%(F) 17-09-2021 29-09-2021 ICI Pakistan Limited 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 Cyan Limited 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 60%(i) 21-09-2021 Security Papers Limited 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 90%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021 International Industries Limited 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 65%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 45%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Emco Industries Limited 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 NIL 30-09-2021 Indus Motor Company Limited 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 365%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Ferozsons Laboratories Limited 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 100%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 15%(i) 22-09-2021 Panther Tyres Limited 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 20% (F),20%B 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited 25-09-2021 1/10/2021 20%(ii) 23-09-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Limited # 25-09-2021 2/10/2021 2/10/2021 Kohat Cement Company Limited 27-09-2021 4/10/2021 NIL 4/10/2021 The Hub Power Company Limited 25-09-2021 5/10/2021 50%(F) 23-09-2021 5/10/2021 Tata Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2021 5/10/2021 NIL 5/10/2021 Bestway Cement Limited 5/10/2021 11/10/2021 40%(F) 1/10/2021 11/10/2021 First Pak Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 First Prudential Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 0.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 KASB Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 4.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 Awwal Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 3.20%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 Pakistan Refinery Limited 8/10/2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 Cherat Cement Company Limited 8/10/2021 16-10-2021 12.50%(F) 6/10/2021 16-10-2021 Pakgen Power Limited 12/10/2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 8/10/2021 Lalpir Power Limited 12/10/2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 8/10/2021 Tata Textile Mills Limited 12/10/2021 19-10-2021 25%(i) 8/10/2021 Engro Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 70%(ii) 11/10/2021 Fauji Cement Company Limited 14-10-2021 20-10-2021 NIL 20-10-2021 Amreli Steels Limited 12/10/2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021 National Refinery Limited 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12/10/2021 21-10-2021 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12/10/2021 21-10-2021 Dynea Pakistan Limited 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12/10/2021 21-10-2021 C herat P ackaging L imited 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021 Agriauto Industries Limited 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 120%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35%(F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100%(F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Limited 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750% (F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30% (ii) 19-10-2021 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15% (F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5% (F), 8% B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50% (ii) 20-10-2021 Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Fauji Foods Limited 97.19916%R ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

