ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Limited                      3/9/2021     9/9/2021       30% (i)     1/9/2021
IGI Holdings Limited                 7/9/2021   13-09-2021        20% (i)    3/9/2021
EFU Life Assurance Limited           8/9/2021   14-09-2021       15% (ii)    6/9/2021
EFU General Insurance Limited        9/9/2021   15-09-2021       15% (ii)    7/9/2021
Hallmark Company Limited *           9/9/2021   15-09-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      9/9/2021   15-09-2021     1510% (ii)    7/9/2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited     10/9/2021   16-09-2021        15% (i)    8/9/2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited-Prefrence Shares            10/9/2021   16-09-2021      2.7% (ii)    8/9/2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited   10/9/2021   16-09-2021       70% (ii)    8/9/2021
 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited     10/9/2021   17-09-2021
Abbott Laboratories Limited         10/9/2021   17-09-2021       200% (i)    8/9/2021
 (KELSC4) K-Electric Limited        10/9/2021   17-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd #     11/9/2021   17-09-2021                                17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Limited                13-09-2021    17-09-2021  15%(ii),15% B   9/9/2021
Service Fabrics Limited #           11/9/2021   18-09-2021                                18-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited                  12/9/2021   18-09-2021    17.50% (ii)    9/9/2021
 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Limited                     10/9/2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
 (Pakistan) Limited                13-09-2021    19-09-2021      12.5% (i)    9/9/2021
MCB Bank Limited                   13-09-2021    20-09-2021       50% (ii)    9/9/2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited          14-09-2021    20-09-2021       40% (ii)   10/9/2021
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Limited                            14-09-2021    20-09-2021     1500% (ii)   10/9/2021
Bank Alfalah Limited               15-09-2021    21-09-2021        20% (i)  13-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited                            15-09-2021    21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B  13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited    15-09-2021    22-09-2021        20% (i)  13-09-2021
Next Capital Limited               15-09-2021    22-09-2021            NIL                22-09-2021
Faysal Bank Limited                15-09-2021    22-09-2021         5% (i)  13-09-2021
Attock Refinery Limited            16-09-2021    22-09-2021            NIL                22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         16-09-2021    22-09-2021       300% (F)  14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Limited           16-09-2021    22-09-2021       245% (F)  14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021    23-09-2021 15% (F), 15% B  15-09-2021    23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Limited            17-09-2021    24-09-2021        80% (F)  15-09-2021    24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Limited            18-09-2021    24-09-2021      52.5% (i)  16-09-2021 
 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Limited    11/9/2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Limited                 18-09-2021    25-09-2021  100% (F),10%B  16-09-2021    25-09-2021
 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited      20-09-2021    26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Limited               14-09-2021    28-09-2021            NIL                28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited       21-09-2021    28-09-2021       120% (F)  17-09-2021    28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Limited                22-09-2021    28-09-2021        10%(i)  20-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited   22-09-2021    28-09-2021       26% (ii) 20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited  22-09-2021    28-09-2021            NIL                28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited     22-09-2021    28-09-2021        10%(F)  20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Limited              15-09-2021    29-09-2021 40% (F), 15%B  13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Limited       21-09-2021    29-09-2021        70%(F)  17-09-2021     29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited               23-09-2021    29-09-2021       200%(F)  21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Limited                       23-09-2021    29-09-2021        60%(i)  21-09-2021
Security Papers Limited            21-09-2021    30-09-2021        90%(F)  17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Limited   21-09-2021    30-09-2021        65%(F)  17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         23-09-2021    30-09-2021        45%(F)  21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Emco Industries Limited            23-09-2021    30-09-2021        10%(F)  21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Limited                   23-09-2021    30-09-2021            NIL                30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Limited        24-09-2021    30-09-2021       365%(F)  22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited     24-09-2021    30-09-2021       100%(F)  22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited  24-09-2021    30-09-2021        15%(i)  22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Limited              24-09-2021    30-09-2021  20% (F),20%B  22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Limited                   25-09-2021      1/10/2021      20%(ii)  23-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Limited #   25-09-2021      2/10/2021                               2/10/2021
Kohat Cement Company Limited       27-09-2021      4/10/2021          NIL                  4/10/2021
The Hub Power Company Limited      25-09-2021      5/10/2021       50%(F)  23-09-2021      5/10/2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited         27-09-2021      5/10/2021          NIL                  5/10/2021
Bestway Cement Limited              5/10/2021    11/10/2021       40%(F)    1/10/2021     11/10/2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021    14-10-2021            NIL                14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021    14-10-2021      0.80%(F)  28-09-2021     14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021    14-10-2021      4.80%(F)  28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021    14-10-2021      3.20%(F)  28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Limited           8/10/2021   14-10-2021            NIL                 14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Limited       8/10/2021   16-10-2021     12.50%(F)    6/10/2021     16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Limited               12/10/2021   18-10-2021        10%(i)    8/10/2021
Lalpir Power Limited               12/10/2021   18-10-2021        10%(i)    8/10/2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited         12/10/2021   19-10-2021        25%(i)    8/10/2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021    19-10-2021       70%(ii)   11/10/2021
Fauji Cement Company Limited       14-10-2021    20-10-2021          NIL                  20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Limited              12/10/2021   21-10-2021           NIL                  21-10-2021
National Refinery Limited          14-10-2021    21-10-2021       100%(F)   12/10/2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited     14-10-2021    21-10-2021        40%(F)   12/10/2021    21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Limited             14-10-2021    21-10-2021       100%(F)   12/10/2021    21-10-2021
C herat P ackaging L imited        15-10-2021    21-10-2021        40%(F)   13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Limited        15-10-2021    21-10-2021       120%(F)   13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Limited     15-10-2021    22-10-2021        35%(F)   13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021    26-10-2021       100%(F)   13-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Limited                19-10-2021    26-10-2021      27.5% (F)  15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     19-10-2021    26-10-2021       750% (F)  15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd    21-10-2021    27-10-2021       30% (ii)  19-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Limited            21-10-2021    27-10-2021        15% (F)  19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021    27-10-2021   5% (F), 8% B  19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 21-10-2021            28-10-2021           NIL                 28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Limited        21-10-2021    28-10-2021            NIL                28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         22-10-2021    28-10-2021    27.50% (ii)  20-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited           22-10-2021    28-10-2021      14.3% (F)  20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Fauji Foods Limited                                            97.19916%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Exporters: Govt decides to reduce port charges by half

Energy sector circular debt: Govt irked by 'twisted' facts, figures

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Overseas Pakistanis: PM identifies major hurdle to investment

PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Indian police videos of Geelani's funeral stir fresh anger

Taliban veteran Akhund named head of new govt

Taliban fire in air to scatter protesters

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal

Read more stories