ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Sohail Sarfraz 05 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will use nominal service charge - @ Re1 per invoice to promote integration of all Tier-1 retailers, launch publicity campaign and finance a special prize scheme for all customers.

The FBR has announced that the nominal service charge @ Re1 per invoice of whatever denomination, would be collected by the T-1 retailers from their customers under Section 76 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

On Saturday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has strongly rebutted the malicious disinformation campaign being spread on the social media against the proposed service charge @ of Re1 to be collected on all invoices issued by Tier-1 retailers integrated with the FBR’s electronic system of real-time reporting of sales.

It is being insinuated as if the rate of the service charge is one percent instead of Rupee one per invoice only.

This is completely baseless and untrue.

The nominal service charge @ Re1 per invoice of whatever denomination, would be collected under Section 76 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and utilised to promote integration of all Tier-1 retailers, launch publicity campaign, and finance a special prize scheme for all customers who duly verify their invoices to determine the validity and genuineness of the invoices issued by the integrated Tier-1 retailers, the FBR added.

The malicious campaign appears to have been initiated by the vested interests who oppose POS integration, and those who continue to collect sales tax from the general public but do not deposit it with the government treasury.

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

The FBR has re-affirmed its resolve to continue integrating Tier-1 retailers across the country with vigor, the FBR added.

Last month, the FBR had issued instructions on regarding operationalisation of SRO 1006(1)/2021 dated 9th August 2021.

The FBR stated that a standardised format of the sales tax invoice has been issued detailing the “minimum requirements” of the sales tax invoice.

It is informed that the “Invoice No” at the top of the standardised invoice is the “Unique sequential invoice number” as per Sub Rule (5) of Rule 150 ZEB of the Sales Tax Rules 2006 and will portray the Tier-1 retailer’s own sequential invoice number.

The FBR invoice number shall be the 18-digit FBR’s fiscal invoice number as per Sub Rule (6) of Rule 150 ZEB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

The FBR had issued an SRO 1006(I)/2021 to issue a standardised format for invoices for the retailers/integrated suppliers.

According to the SRO 1006(I)/2021, the name is required to be recorded when the customer is liable for the tax or credit or invoice value is above Rs100,000.

The POS Service Fee of Re1 per invoice shall be collected by the T-1 retailer from the customer and shall be deposited along with the monthly sales tax return, which is being amended to include a row for “POS Service Fee”.

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

This row shall be auto populated by the system based on the invoices generated and recorded at the board’s computerised system.

The POS service fee collected each month shall be deposited by the T-1 retailer in a separate head of account, the FBR said.

Under rule 150ZEB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the registered persons (integrated suppliers) shall install such fiscal electronic device and software, as approved by the board, available on its website with complete technical instructions for installation, configuration, and integration.

The integrated suppliers shall notify to the board, through the computerised system, of all their outlets and the integrated supplier shall register each POS to activate the integration.

Under the standardised format for invoices, the following information inter alia is required to be clearly printed on every invoice issued through all PoS systems integrated with the FBR, namely:(A) Business information; (B) Invoice details; (C) Transaction details; and (D) the FBR details.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR RETAILERS Sales Tax service charge

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters