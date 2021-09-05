ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz, Hamza: judge irked by slow pace of investigations

Recorder Report 05 Sep 2021

LAHORE: A duty judge for a special court (offences in bank) on Saturday expressed his dismay over the progress of investigation in Ramzan Sugar mills and money laundering cases against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and sought progress report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by September 25.

The court also extended the bails of Shahbaz and Hamza and directed the in-charge of the investigating team to appear before the court in person with the report on next hearing.

Earlier, the court asked the counsel of FIA as to how many times they called the accused for investigation. The counsel said they were called once on June 30 last. The court said how the investigation would complete if investigation officer writes four lines in two months. The court said verbal investigation does not matter in the course of law and sought progress of the investigation till next date of hearing.

Shahbaz Sharif also told the court that similar sort of reference is pending against him before the NAB court. The court said if the case is similar as the reference then he could challenge the same before a court of law. Shahbaz said he would challenge it after consulting his legal team.

Shahbaz also said that neither he was director nor shareholder in Ramzan Sugar Mills. So this case could not be made against him. Hamza Shahbaz also informed the court that he was interrogated in the jail also and he had replied all the queries of the investigating officer.

Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under financial fraud, impersonation, forgery, criminal misconduct, corruption and money laundering. Suleman Shehbaz another son of Shahbaz Sharif is absconding in the UK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly NAB FIA Ramzan Sugar Mills Hamza Shahbaz

Shehbaz, Hamza: judge irked by slow pace of investigations

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.