More showers forecast for Sindh

KARACHI: More rain-thunderstorms are expected in Sindh over the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday. It said that the prevailing monsoon system that was lying over India's Rann of Kutch and southern Sindh has weakened.

However, it may continue to pour more scattered rain-thunderstorms in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Khairpur districts on Sunday, as well. Karachi may receive drizzle, as weather is likely to remain cloudy with temperature ranging between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, maximum of the rainfall was recorded in Karachi (Saadi Town 81 mm, Gulshan Hadid 73 mm, Faisal Base 70 mm, University Road 69 mm, Airport, Model Observatory 61 mm, Jinnah Terminal 57 mm, North Karachi 49 mm, Surjani 39 mm, Quaidabad 35 mm, Masroor Base 34 mm, Orangi Town 33 mm, DHA, Nazimabad 21 mm, Keamari 17 mm).

However, Thatta received 51 mm, Hyderabad 25 mm, Kotli 13, Garhi Dupatta 12 and Bahauddin 10. Maximum temperature was witnessed in Nokkundi and Sibi 43 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021