Ilma varsity awards degrees to 712 graduates

KARACHI: Ilma University awards 712 digress at its 16th Convocation held at main campus of the university. The illuminated ambience of the spectacular event sparkled as the 712 graduates were conferred upon with the distinguished degrees.

All the graduates of the multidimensional Faculties Management Sciences, Computer Science & Science & Technology and Media & Design gathered under the decorated roof for the grand convocation ceremony. It was simply stunning to witness such a starry sight as the graduates lined up to receive the awards and degrees.

