ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Share of indirect taxes up, direct taxes' down: FBR's 10-year data

Hamid Waleed 05 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The share of indirect taxes has increased by seven percent against direct taxes during the tax year 2019-20 after hovering around 60 percent on an average over the last one decade.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data of last one decade, the share of indirect taxes was 61.3% in 2010-11, followed by 60.8% in 2011-12, 61.8% in 2012-13, 61.1% in 2013-14, 60.1% in 2014-15, 60.9% in 2015-16, 60.1% in 2016-17, 60% in 2017-18, 62.2% in 2018-19 and 67.9% in 2019-20.

On the other hand, the share of direct tax collection has reduced correspondingly to 32.1% in 2019-20 against 38.7% in 2010-11, said reliable Board sources.

They said the structural imbalance of taxation system of Pakistan was the main reason for not allowing optimal collection because of complex taxation. Also, they added that the presence of undocumented economy and its potential of growing with unusual pace and administrative flaws provided them space to expand.

The tax experts have stressed the need of decreasing tax to increase the revenue collection in long-terms. The ratio of indirect taxes with direct taxes should be minimal because it create imbalance in burden distribution among poor and rich, they said. It is worth noting that the federal government has focused on revenue generation through the policy of a balanced tax policy.

Tax experts like Dr Ikram ul Haq and Shahid Pervez Jami are of the view that there is a need to document that informal sector by reducing tax reductions or amnesty for these informal units of economy. In the long run, they said, their contribution would slowly adjust in taxation system and the informal sector would start taking part in the tax growth of the country.

Jami said taxation policies and development have been linked together, as any bad tax policy could lead to a default like situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Dr Ikramul Haq indirect taxes taxation system of Pakistan Shahid Pervez Jami

Share of indirect taxes up, direct taxes' down: FBR's 10-year data

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.