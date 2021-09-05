LHC approached against PIC

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against administration of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for injecting expire stents to the patients.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the PIC administration is playing havoc with the lives of the patients and added the government is bound to save the lives of citizens. He therefore prayed for an investigation in the matter and strict action in accordance with the law against the responsible.

A similar petition is already pending with the court filed by Farahat Manzoor and would be heard on September 06.

