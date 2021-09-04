ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Reuters 04 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: The Federated States of Micronesia will tap a US funding facility to construct a Pacific undersea communications cable, two sources told Reuters, after rejecting a Chinese company-led proposal that was deemed a security threat by US officials.

The United States has taken great interest in several plans in recent years to lay optic fibre cables across the Pacific, projects that would bring vastly improved communications to island nations.

The undersea cables have far greater data capacity than satellites, leading Washington to raise concerns that the involvement of Chinese firms would compromise regional security. Beijing has consistently denied any intent to use cable infrastructure for spying.

Two sources with knowledge of the plans said FSM would use US funds to construct a line between two of its four states, Kosrae to Pohnpei, replicating part of a route proposed under a previous $72.6 million project backed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Reuters reported in June that project, which also encompassed Nauru and Kiribati, was scuppered after Washington raised concerns the contract would be awarded to Huawei Marine, now called HMN Technologies and majority owned by Shanghai-listed Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd.

World Bank Asian Development Bank Chinese firms Pacific undersea cable US funding communications cable

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters