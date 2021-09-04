Covid-19 curbs: Public, private schools of Punjab to be closed from 6th

LAHORE: All the public and private schools of Punjab will be closed from September 6 to September 11, 2021, due to Covid-19 conditions, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said.

“Please stay home and stay safe; protect yourself and your families,” the minister said in a tweet.

Out of 22549 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1368 fresh infections and 20 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 397,694 and death toll to 11,979.

With the recovery of 1012 more coronavirus positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached 361,068. On the other hand, 6595 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1055467 showing recovery rate of 90.1%.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 200908 cases and 4730 deaths, Rawalpindi 34110 cases and 1857 deaths, Faisalabad 23728 cases and 1204 deaths, Multan 20010 cases and 892 deaths, Gujranwala 9381 cases and 505 deaths, Sargodha 9493 cases and 303 deaths, Sheikhupura 4396 cases and 134 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2628 cases and 345 deaths and Sialkot reported 8053 cases and 244 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the meeting said, “The only approach to controlling the pandemic is vaccination of maximum population. We have seen a decline in positivity ratio in cities having higher vaccination ratio. So far life is almost in normal routine with SOPs compliance. We want to ensure businesses carry on working as usual.”

She said, “Coronavirus has taken thousands of lives and people have to decide themselves on vaccination. International level facilities are available for coronavirus patients in Punjab and all out resources are being utilized. Role of implementers is crucial and I appeal to follow SOPs and get themselves vaccinated.”

Moreover, the health department has directed the PPSC to continue the examinations under the existing SOPs till September 15, but after the stipulated date, only those who have undergone anti-corona vaccination will be allowed to appear for the examinations and have a vaccination certificate.

According to the PPSC spokesperson, the instructions also said that from now onwards, when candidates apply for the job through the online portal, they will have to enter the tracking number of the anti-corona vaccination certificate. In this regard, PPSC will be linked to the NADRA system so that the anti-corona vaccination certificate issued by the candidate can be easily verified. The PPSC was directed to issue roll number slip only to those candidates whose tracking number has been verified and those candidates whose tracking number could not be verified will not be issued roll number slip for the examination, the spokesman added.

