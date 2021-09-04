ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Begum Kot Lahore ‘90pc products recovered from warehouse of cosmetics raw materials verified’

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

LAHORE: “In Begum Kot Lahore, 90 percent of the products recovered from the warehouse of raw materials of cosmetics have been verified, the verification process of the remaining 10 percent is underway. Lack of manpower and resources is a major obstacle to timely results.

The main purpose of anti-smuggling is to facilitate trade. The Customs department with the support of FPCCI and Trade Chambers identify smuggled items in order to prevent illegal trafficking. It is difficult to stop 100 percent smuggling at the borders.”

These views were expressed by Saima Aftab Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-FBR, Lahore while addressing the office-bearers and members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Friday at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore. She was accompanied by Deputy Directors Ali Akbar Zaidi and Shahzad Liaqat Ranjha.

The meeting also decided to form a joint committee of FPCCI and Customs officials to resolve the issues facing the business community immediately.

On the occasion, FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that the business community should be stopped from being called thieves and mafia and should be respected.

Consignment cleared through the green channel at Karachi customs is repeatedly stopped and checked on the way, causing difficulties to the business community. Sealing the warehouse without any confirmation is highly abusive. The FPCCI should be informed before any such action is taken, Shahzab, added.

Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, Convener of FPCCI Regional Standing Committee on “Customs and Customs Intelligence Liaison”, while pointing out the problems faced by the business community, said that such shipments which have been decided by the court should be dealt with immediately. Steel Sheet and other raw material consignments for Gujranwala and Faisalabad are being delayed due to repeatedly checking, he added.

He added that the open availability of smuggled calcium carbide and electrodes was adversely affecting sales of the original product.

Former Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber Khawaja Khawar Rashid said that Customs officials should take strict measures to curb smuggling. Smuggling causes problems for genuine trade.

Tahir Manzoor, Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said that the Customs authorities should organize more and more awareness seminars to make the traders aware of the Customs laws.

