ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, pharma stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; dismal service activity data

  • Discoverie Group rises after upsizing equity raise
  • Sanne Group falls after Cinven steps back from bidding war
  • UK economic recovery slows down as supply chain issues weigh
  • FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%
Reuters Updated 03 Sep 2021

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday weighed by weakness in energy and pharmaceutical stocks, while a weaker-than-expected US job growth data in August further dented sentiment.

After rising as much as 0.6%, the blue-chip index reversed course to end 0.4% down. Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell were among the top drags.

Global equities retreated from record highs after U.S jobs report showed a sharp slowdown in jobs growth last month sparking fears of slowing global growth.

"It's lower than estimates, but I did not think that the numbers were outside of the parameters of general expectations. It's generally a positive although not a huge positive for the economy and the markets," said Mark Grant, chief global strategist of fixed income at B. Riley Securities Inc.

Travel stocks, retailers lift FTSE 100; mid-cap index hits record high

Wider mining index gained 0.5%, tracking metal prices higher as investors sought the perceived safety of gold following dismal US job data.

Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lost more momentum last month than originally estimated as staff shortages and supply chain issues weighed on companies in the country's huge services sector, a survey showed.

Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals fell 0.8% amid Britain's vaccine advisers' decision of not recommending the universal vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds against COVID-19.

The domestic focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.1% lower, however marked its second straight week in gains.

Among other stocks, Ashmore Group fell 4.1% after the emerging markets-focused money manager reported a 12% dip in annual net revenue.

Discoverie Group's shares gained 21.6% after the electronic components manufacturer and supplier upsized its equity raise offering.

Sanne Group slipped 2.1% after London-based private equity firm Cinven said it would not make another buyout offer for the asset management services provider.

FTSE 100 London's stock London's FTSE 100 FTSE index

Energy, pharma stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; dismal service activity data

NCOC imposes tighter restrictions in Islamabad, several Punjab and KPK districts

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt: sources

LNG prices soar as Asian buyers compete for cargoes

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

US has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

Turkey eases travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters