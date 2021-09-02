ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder
Sep 02, 2021
Markets

Travel stocks, retailers lift FTSE 100; mid-cap index hits record high

Reuters 02 Sep 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in travel stocks and retailers, while data showed UK factory activity grew in August at the weakest rate for six months.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4% to have its best session in three weeks, with travel and leisure stocks and retailers both up over 1%.

Meanwhile, a survey showed British factory output grew in August at the weakest rate for six months as supply chain problems weighed on manufacturers’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FTSE 100 has gained 10.6% so far this year, but continues to lag its European and US peers as a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the world has sparked concerns of a slowdown in global economic growth.

“Corporate results are strong, but the COVID crisis is not over,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, adding the Delta coronavirus variant, global inflation spikes, and worsening chip and other material shortages would at some point affect businesses.

“But the markets are on path for more gains. Nobody can tell how healthy the actual trend is, where it will end, or how it will end ... but for now, the overall market holds on to its gains and no one dares saying ‘the king is naked’.”

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.6%, hitting another intraday record high at 24,290.06.

Homebuilders fell 0.1% despite figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showing British house prices rose by 2.1% month-on-month in August.

Among stocks, WH Smith slipped 3.8% to be the worst performing stock on the mid-cap index after the retailer provided a grim annual profit forecast.

JD Sports Fashion rose 3% after Berenberg raised its price target on the stock of Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer.

FTSE index FTSE 100 index travel stocks UK factory

Travel stocks, retailers lift FTSE 100; mid-cap index hits record high

