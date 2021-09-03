ANL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
ASC 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
FNEL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.78%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.47%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.58%)
KAPCO 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 151.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.69%)
PACE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PAEL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
TELE 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.55%)
TRG 162.26 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
WTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
BR100 5,086 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-0.07%)
BR30 25,121 Increased By ▲ 12.79 (0.05%)
KSE100 46,900 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,831 Increased By ▲ 25.33 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

AFP 03 Sep 2021

KABUL: A Taliban spokesman said Friday that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to increase humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Taliban political office in Doha, Qatar, "held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China," spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

"The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past. Afghanistan can play an important role in security and development of the region," he said.

China tells US, world must 'positively guide' Taliban

"China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for treatment of covid-19," the spokesman continued.

There was no immediate confirmation from Beijing.

Much of the world has adopted a wait-and-see approach to engagement with the Taliban as they shift gears from an insurgent group to governing power.

But China has repeatedly slammed what it sees as a hasty and ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan by the United States, and has said it is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with the Taliban following their takeover.

China's embassy in Kabul remains operational, although Beijing began evacuating Chinese citizens from the country months ago as security deteriorated.

But Beijing has not yet recognised the Taliban as the de facto government, and is wary of the group providing support to Uyghur separatists looking to infiltrate its border region of Xinjiang.

For Beijing, a stable and cooperative administration in Kabul would pave way for an expansion of its overseas infrastructure drive, analysts say.

The Taliban, meanwhile, may consider China a crucial source of investment and economic support.

Chinese companies have also been eyeing Afghanistan's vast copper and lithium mines, but experts say the perilous security situation means any immediate commodities rush by investors is unlikely.

China Doha Taliban spokesman Wu Jianghao Deputy Foreign Minister Suhail Shaheen Abdul Salam Hanafi Uyghur separatists

