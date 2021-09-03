TMC, K-Electric win SAP quality award

On August 24, 2021, K-Electric in partnership with TallyMarks Consulting (TMC) hosted a ceremony to celebrate winning the SAP Bronze Quality Awards in the Fast category in the MENA region. The prestigious award is accorded to customers who demonstrate excellence in SAP implementation.

Last year, TMC upgraded KE’s IT landscape to SAP’s latest in-memory technology, HANA, to help KE substantially decrease financial closing time, allow faster reporting performance, increase its ability to handle large data volumes, and help KE deploy future proof technology. The project was technically challenging because KE has the largest SAP business warehouse in terms of data size. However, despite the challenges the TMC and KE team upgraded SAP BW to SAP HANA premier technology and successfully implemented the first of its kind project in Pakistan.

The ceremony, hosted at KE Elander Complex, was attended by Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director at SAP; Faizan Mahmood, Chief Information Officer at K-Electric; Mohtashim Jangda, Head of IT Strategy and Innovation at K-Electric; Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director at TMC; and KE and TMC team members who were part of the implementation.

Faizan Mahmood of KE kicked off the ceremony by congratulating the team involved and encouraging them to continue their efforts to achieve excellence in future projects. The SAP’s Country Managing Director, Saquib Ahmed, mirrored Faizan’s sentiments and shared his excitement to help KE reach new technological heights.

Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director of TMC, shared, “TMC has an exceptional team and I’m immensely proud of them for delivering this challenging and innovative project. This project will lead the way for many other companies to upgrade and adopt the SAP technologies, and we’re thrilled to be one of the first partners of SAP to bring the latest technologies and reshape the IT landscape of Pakistan.”

He further shared, “The TMC team is enthusiastic about its current accomplishments and plans to win the Gold Quality Award by continuing to provide premier services to its customers.”