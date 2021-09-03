ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TMC, K-Electric win SAP quality award

Sponsored Content 03 Sep 2021

On August 24, 2021, K-Electric in partnership with TallyMarks Consulting (TMC) hosted a ceremony to celebrate winning the SAP Bronze Quality Awards in the Fast category in the MENA region. The prestigious award is accorded to customers who demonstrate excellence in SAP implementation.

Last year, TMC upgraded KE’s IT landscape to SAP’s latest in-memory technology, HANA, to help KE substantially decrease financial closing time, allow faster reporting performance, increase its ability to handle large data volumes, and help KE deploy future proof technology. The project was technically challenging because KE has the largest SAP business warehouse in terms of data size. However, despite the challenges the TMC and KE team upgraded SAP BW to SAP HANA premier technology and successfully implemented the first of its kind project in Pakistan.

The ceremony, hosted at KE Elander Complex, was attended by Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director at SAP; Faizan Mahmood, Chief Information Officer at K-Electric; Mohtashim Jangda, Head of IT Strategy and Innovation at K-Electric; Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director at TMC; and KE and TMC team members who were part of the implementation.

Faizan Mahmood of KE kicked off the ceremony by congratulating the team involved and encouraging them to continue their efforts to achieve excellence in future projects. The SAP’s Country Managing Director, Saquib Ahmed, mirrored Faizan’s sentiments and shared his excitement to help KE reach new technological heights.

Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director of TMC, shared, “TMC has an exceptional team and I’m immensely proud of them for delivering this challenging and innovative project. This project will lead the way for many other companies to upgrade and adopt the SAP technologies, and we’re thrilled to be one of the first partners of SAP to bring the latest technologies and reshape the IT landscape of Pakistan.”

He further shared, “The TMC team is enthusiastic about its current accomplishments and plans to win the Gold Quality Award by continuing to provide premier services to its customers.”

TMC, K-Electric win SAP quality award

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt: sources

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

LNG prices soar as Asian buyers compete for cargoes

Schools in Punjab to remain closed for six days amid rise in Covid cases

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

Turkey eases travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters