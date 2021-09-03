ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFL 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.08%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
TELE 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
TRG 162.35 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.53%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.08%)
BR30 25,134 Increased By ▲ 25.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,890 Decreased By ▼ -12.83 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,807 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to send four million vaccine doses to Australia

  • The Australian leader said the planes delivering Pfizer vaccine doses were "on the tarmac" in the UK and would deliver "four million doses of hope" within weeks
AFP 03 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: Britain will send four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday, as his country raced to halt a deadly virus outbreak.

The Australian leader said the planes delivering Pfizer vaccine doses were "on the tarmac" in the UK and would deliver "four million doses of hope" within weeks.

Several of Australia's largest cities are in lockdown and case numbers and deaths are steadily rising, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads throughout the country.

Australia has a steady supply of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but residents have been hesitant to take it due to rare but highly publicised instances of the vaccine causing blood clots.

About 40 percent of Australian adults are fully vaccinated, well behind most rich nations, and the last 18 months have been marked by on-off restrictions.

Morrison said the vaccine delivery from "Downing Street to Down Under" was a "good deal between mates".

"Thanks Boris, I owe you a beer," Morrison said referring to his British counterpart, prime minister Boris Johnson.

As part of the swap deal, Australia will transfer four million Pfizer vaccine doses to the UK at a later date.

The most populous state of New South Wales reported 12 more deaths on Friday, with the daily toll expected to jump as more than a thousand people now contract the virus each day.

Boris Johnson AstraZeneca Britain vaccine Morrison Delta variant four million Covid 19 vaccine

UK to send four million vaccine doses to Australia

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters