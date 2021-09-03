ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.9 (0.14%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,933 Increased By ▲ 30.04 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,832 Increased By ▲ 25.46 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may drop into $1,788-$1,797 range

  • This longer-than-expected consolidation makes a break above the line doubtful
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is biased to drop into a range of $1,788-$1,797 per ounce, as the consolidation above a falling trendline lasts too long.

This longer-than-expected consolidation makes a break above the line doubtful. The rise from $1,778.80 was thought to be riding on a wave (3).

The current weak momentum shows little sign of such a fierce wave.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,826

A rise above $1,89.72 may signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,826-$1,841 range.

On the daily chart, the metal looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,800 to $1,828, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break below $1,800 could open the way towards $1,773, while a break above $1,828 could lead to a gain to $1,862.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold Asia Gold gold usa

Spot gold may drop into $1,788-$1,797 range

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters