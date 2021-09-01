Spot gold may test resistance at $1,826

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,826 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain at $1,841.

The metal has completed a pullback towards a falling trendline. It has resumed its uptrend towards a range of $1,826-$1,856.

A drop below $1,808 again may signal the break above the trendline was false. A further drop below $1,797 could confirm a reversal of the uptrend from the Aug. 9 low of $1,684.37.

On the daily chart, the metal has managed to stabilise above a support at $1,800.

It is expected to test the resistance at $1,828, as the current rise is regarded as a part of a big flat pattern from $1,677.61.

The flat pattern consists of three waves that are roughly equal.

The current wave c may eventually travel close to $1,916.

