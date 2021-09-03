Trafigura, PetroChina place lowest offers in Pakistan LNG tender

SINGAPORE: Trafigura and PetroChina International have placed the lowest offers in a tender by Pakistan LNG seeking five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in October and November, a tender document showed on Friday.

Trafigura placed the lowest offers ranging from $19.8477 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $20.9677 per mmBtu for four of the cargoes to be delivered over Oct. 8-9, Oct. 23-24, Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 12-13.

PetroChina offered the lowest price of $20.3888 for a cargo to be delivered over Nov. 6-7.

Pakistan seeks five LNG cargoes

Asian spot LNG prices are trading at their highest for this time of the year since at least 2010 as a hot summer has drawn down gas inventory levels around the world.

It was not immediately clear if the tender has been awarded.

Other companies which took part in the tender are Gunvor Singapore, Vitol Bahrain and Total Gas & Power.