Japan's Topix index hits 30-year high as Suga to step down

  • Nikkei share average rose 1.7% to 29,020, reaching its highest level since June, while the Topix vaulted as much as 1.7% to 2,017.00, reaching a level last seen in April 1991
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares soared on Friday, with the broad Topix index hitting a three-decade high, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, opening the way for a fresh government that could help the ruling party win an upcoming election.

Nikkei share average rose 1.7% to 29,020, reaching its highest level since June, while the Topix vaulted as much as 1.7% to 2,017.00, reaching a level last seen in April 1991.

The market has been rallying this week on hopes for a stronger government ahead of a ruling party leadership race and a general election later this year.

Tokyo stocks close higher

Kyodo News reported Suga will step down and party sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.

