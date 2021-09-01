ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP 01 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street with a dearth of fresh market-moving events and investors shifting their focus to Chinese economic data. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.08 percent, or 300.25 points, to end at 28,089.54, while the broader Topix index rose 0.54 percent, or 10.56 points, to 1,960.70.

"Trading started with selling after a mixed close on Wall Street... but shares rallied later," said Okasan Online Securities. Futures helped the market bounce back, the brokerage added. On Wall Street, the Dow dropped but tech shares found favour following declines in long-term yields, driving up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

China's services sector contracted in August for the first time since the start of the pandemic while factory activity slowed further, data showed Tuesday. In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.09 percent to 72,520 yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.47 percent to 6,181 yen. Sony gained 1.11 percent to 11,360 yen while Toyota advanced 0.60 percent to 9,592 yen.

The dollar fetched 109.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.91 yen in New York late Monday. Japan's unemployment rate in July stood at 2.8 percent, a 0.1 percentage point improvement from 2.9 percent in June, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell. The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

NASDAQ Tokyo stocks SoftBank Group Nikkei index Topix index Nikkei 225 S&P500

