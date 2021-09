Turkey to buy 300,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG: The lowest price in the first round of offers in the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to purchase 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat on was believed to be $328.00 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been made for 25,000 tonnes of wheat already in warehouses in Turkey by trading house Erser. Lowest prices for imported wheat were assessed at $329.27 a tonne c&f and $329.89 a tonne c&f.