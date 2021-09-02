ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Raw sugar prices rise as supplies tighten; cocoa also up

  • November robusta coffee was unchanged at $2,066 a tonne
  • October raw sugar rose by 0.4% to 19.74 cents per lb
  • December New York cocoa rose by 1.6% to $2,579 a tonne
Reuters 02 Sep 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Thursday, buoyed by continued support from tightening supplies, while cocoa prices also climbed.

Sugar

  • October raw sugar rose by 0.4% to 19.74 cents per lb by 1205 GMT.

  • Dealers said the market was underpinned by tightening supplies after a drop in Brazilian production with sugar exports falling to 2.60 million tonnes in August, down from 3.14 million tonnes in the same month last year.

  • "The main factor driving the upswing in recent weeks has been Brazilian production, which was first hit by drought and then also by frost," Commerzbank said in a note, adding sugar that prices had risen by more than 50% over the past 12 months.

  • October white sugar rose by 0.7% to $486.80 a tonne.

London cocoa hits three week low amid excess supplies

Cocoa

  • December New York cocoa rose by 1.6% to $2,579 a tonne.

  • Dealers said the market was supported by an expected decline in production in West Africa during the upcoming 2021/22 season, which begins next month.

  • Nigeria's cocoa output is likely to fall by at least 12.5% next season as late and heavy rains threaten to damage the main crop and raise the risk of disease, the president of the country's cocoa industry association said.

  • December London cocoa was up 1.4% at 1,784 pounds a tonne.

Coffee

  • November robusta coffee was unchanged at $2,066 a tonne, holding just below the four-year high of $2,092 set on Wednesday.

  • Dealers said the market continued to gain support from a pick-up in robusta demand, linked to the high price of arabica beans, and the current high cost of shipping supplies from top robusta producer Vietnam.

  • Markets in Vietnam were closed on Thursday and will remain shut on Friday for national holidays.

  • December arabica coffee was up 0.95% at $1.9750 per lb.

Raw sugar prices rise as supplies tighten; cocoa also up

