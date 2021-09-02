Raw sugar prices rise as supplies tighten; cocoa also up

Dealers said the market was underpinned by tightening supplies after a drop in Brazilian production with sugar exports falling to 2.60 million tonnes in August, down from 3.14 million tonnes in the same month last year.

"The main factor driving the upswing in recent weeks has been Brazilian production, which was first hit by drought and then also by frost," Commerzbank said in a note, adding sugar that prices had risen by more than 50% over the past 12 months.