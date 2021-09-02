Raw sugar prices rise as supplies tighten; cocoa also up
LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Thursday, buoyed by continued support from tightening supplies, while cocoa prices also climbed.
Sugar
Dealers said the market was underpinned by tightening supplies after a drop in Brazilian production with sugar exports falling to 2.60 million tonnes in August, down from 3.14 million tonnes in the same month last year.
"The main factor driving the upswing in recent weeks has been Brazilian production, which was first hit by drought and then also by frost," Commerzbank said in a note, adding sugar that prices had risen by more than 50% over the past 12 months.
October white sugar rose by 0.7% to $486.80 a tonne.
Cocoa
Dealers said the market was supported by an expected decline in production in West Africa during the upcoming 2021/22 season, which begins next month.
Nigeria's cocoa output is likely to fall by at least 12.5% next season as late and heavy rains threaten to damage the main crop and raise the risk of disease, the president of the country's cocoa industry association said.
December London cocoa was up 1.4% at 1,784 pounds a tonne.
Coffee
Dealers said the market continued to gain support from a pick-up in robusta demand, linked to the high price of arabica beans, and the current high cost of shipping supplies from top robusta producer Vietnam.
Markets in Vietnam were closed on Thursday and will remain shut on Friday for national holidays.
December arabica coffee was up 0.95% at $1.9750 per lb.