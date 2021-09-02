ANL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.71%)
ASC 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
ASL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
FFL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.96%)
FNEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
GGL 47.46 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
JSCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.37%)
KAPCO 38.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.83%)
NETSOL 157.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.61%)
PACE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
PAEL 33.77 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.84%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.72%)
PRL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.49%)
PTC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.23%)
SNGP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.92%)
TELE 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
TRG 163.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.47%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
BR100 5,124 Decreased By ▼ -28.38 (-0.55%)
BR30 25,404 Decreased By ▼ -49.64 (-0.2%)
KSE100 47,126 Decreased By ▼ -287.01 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,890 Decreased By ▼ -138.95 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
North Korea rejects Chinese vaccines: UNICEF

AFP 02 Sep 2021

SEOUL: North Korea has rejected around three million doses of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting they should be given to countries in greater need, Unicef said Thursday.

The impoverished North was the first country to impose a strict lockdown when it sealed its border in January last year to stop the virus spreading from neighbouring China, where it first emerged before sweeping the world.

Pyongyang insists it has yet to see any cases of the virus -- a claim that analysts doubt -- but it has paid a huge economic price for the blockade, with the regime admitting in June it was tackling a "food crisis".

Regardless, the isolated country told UNICEF -- which distributes vaccines under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) programme for low-income countries -- that the Chinese-made vaccines could be given to others, the UN agency said.

North Korea's public health ministry "has communicated that the 2.97 million Sinovac doses being offered to DPR Korea by Covax may be relocated to severely affected countries in view of the limited global supply of Covid-19 vaccines and recurrent surge in some countries", a UNICEF spokesperson told AFP.

Pyongyang would "continue to communicate" with COVAX "to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months", they added.

In July, a South Korean think tank affiliated with Seoul's spy agency said Pyongyang had also rejected shipments of AstraZeneca's vaccine offered by the Covax scheme, apparently over concerns about side effects.

The Institute for National Security Strategy added at the time that the North was not equipped with sufficient cold chain storage for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while being sceptical about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines.

