Pakistan
Abdul Razak Dawood tests positive for coronavirus
- Says he has isolated at home
02 Sep 2021
Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, the advisor said that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. Prayers requested," he tweeted.
